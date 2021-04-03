Church complains after UK police shut down London Polish Church Good Friday service

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Roman Catholic church in London said on Saturday it would complain to the police after officers shut down a Good Friday service on the grounds it broke COVID-19 lockdown rules limiting the size of congregations.

Footage on social media showed two officers entering the Christ the King Polish Catholic Church in Balham, south London, while the service was taking place.

One was heard telling the congregation: “This gathering is unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations we have currently. You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law.”

Those who failed to comply with instructions to go home could be fined 200 pounds ($275) or arrested, the officer said.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark said the intervention had occurred during the solemn liturgy, which would have taken just 30 minutes to complete. It said the Archbishop of Southwark, John Wilson, had visited to find out what had happened.

“The Archbishop has discussed this matter with the Rector of the Catholic Polish Mission, Mgr Stefan Wylezek, who intends to contact the Metropolitan Police authorities about how the situation was handled,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

LONDON (Reuters)

