Church turns €3.4m surplus in 2021 / Malta News Briefing – Friday 5 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Church turns surplus in 2021

The Archdiocese of Malta reported a €3.4 million surplus in 2021, buoyed by an APS Bank dividend, after a one-year gap. The Archdiocese, which includes more than 100 entities and employs more than 1,340 persons, presented the financial report for 2021. It said the surplus was a result of the receipt of the APS Bank dividend, income from proceeds from the disposal of property, and an increase in parish collections. During a press conference, Administrative Secretary Michael Pace Ross said that “the surplus registered in 2021 will be helping the Church continue its work during this year, in particular when one takes into consideration the instability in the financial markets caused by inflation and the war in Ukraine, (Maltatoday)

Police say Muscat died from heart failure

The premature death of Karl Muscat, the prosecutor at the Attorney General’s office continues to reverberate in the media and beyond. The police yesterday revealed that a medical examination showed that the body “had no signs of violence on it or any other signs of injuries which could indicate that he defended himself from any aggression.” It found that Muscat died of cardio-respiratory failure and further tests will now determine what triggered that heart failure. The prosecutor had worked and was still working on a number of high-profile cases, included investigations related to Yorgen Fenech and the More Supermarket saga. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 update: There were 64 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday as the number of active cases now stands at 1,201.