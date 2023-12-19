CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari officials for hostage deal talks – US source

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CIA chief Bill Burns will meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency in Warsaw on Monday to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, a U.S. official told Reuters.



Earlier, the Axios news website had reported the meeting would take place, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas after a source said Israel’s intelligence chief met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



A source with knowledge of the matter said that Mossad head David Barnea met Al Thani in Europe late on Friday.

via Reuters

