Citizens’ Dialogue: Executive Vice-President Timmermans discusses grassroots climate action under the European Climate Pact

Tomorrow, Executive Vice-President Timmermans will meet online with representatives of various youth associations, citizens and Climate Pact Ambassadors from Spain as part of a Citizens’ Dialogue series focused on individual action against the climate and biodiversity crises.

Ahead of the conversation, Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “If it wasn’t for the massive mobilisation of civil society around climate change, we would not be where we are today. The climate protests over the last couple of years have made ambitious climate action not only a moral but also a political necessity. The EU has put in place ambitious targets to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, to ensure we become climate neutral by 2050. We can only achieve these targets if we all work together and leave nobody behind in this transition. With the European Climate Pact we are in a continuous conversation with citizens across Europe to learn from and inspire each other.” Through the European Climate Pact, the Commission aims to harness ideas, projects and commitments by civil society, industry and local actors and give citizens a platform to exchange knowledge , and inspire each other. Tomorrow’s event can be followed via the social media accounts of the European Commission’s Representation in Spain (Facebook and Twitter) and the Directorate-General for Climate Action (Facebook and Twitter). Participants will be able to ask questions ahead of the event via these social media platforms.

This afternoon, Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans also participates in an online dialogue with young European influencers who visited projects promoting a sustainable lifestyle as part of Directorate-General REGIO’s Green Challenge and European Climate Pact Ambassadors. This event can be followed live on Facebook

