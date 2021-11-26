Clashes as protesters demand end to violence against women

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Riot police in Turkey and Mexico have fired tear gas and smoke bombs at protesters calling for an end to violence against women.

Thousands of protesters marched to mark the international day for the elimination of gender-based attacks.

But clashes broke out with security forces in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

And in Mexico City, police fired smoke bombs at a small group of hammer-wielding protesters who tried to grab their shields.

A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state’s attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

The victims included two men and a woman, the office said in a statement on Twitter.

Chanting “Not one (woman) less”, crowds had gathered in the Mexican capital to demand an end to femicide – the intentional murder of women because of their gender.

At least 10 women and girls are killed every day in the Latin American country, according to Amnesty International.

Photo – A woman protester poses on the police barricade as the Turkish police block the rally during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Read more via BBC