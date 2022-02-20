Clean-up across Europe after Storm Eunice carves deadly trail

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At least 16 people have been killed as Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Europe.

Deaths were reported in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the Irish Republic and the UK, as fierce winds felled trees and sent debris flying.

Millions of homes and businesses lost power across Europe and transport networks were left in disarray.

The Dutch coastguard said it was trying to locate 26 empty shipping containers lost in the North Sea.

Gusts of more than 120mph (almost 200 km/h) were recorded on Friday.

Four people died in the Netherlands, all hit by falling trees, and another four were killed in Poland.

Three people were killed on roads in England, two more died in Germany and two people have died in Belgium, including a man hit on the head by a solar panel blown off a building in Ghent.

A council worker in his 60s died in County Wexford, the Republic of Ireland, when he was hit by a tree.

About 30 people in northern France were injured in storm-related road accidents.

The 40ft (12m) shipping containers were lost from the Panama-registered Marcos V around the Wadden Islands, en route to Germany.

The Dutch coastguard said it was using helicopters and a emergency towing vessel in the search, while ships in the area had also been asked to keep a look out.

Poland still had one million customers with electricity cut off on Saturday afternoon, AFP reported, after the country’s north-west took a battering.

PHOTO – A fallen tree on the Reguliersgracht due to storm Eunice in the center of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Read more via BBC