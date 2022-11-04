Climate activists throw soup on Van Gogh in Rome

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Climate activists threw vegetable soup on Van Gogh’s The Sower in Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte museum on Friday.



The Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) action follows them glueing themselves to Botticelli’s Spring in the Uffizi in Florence and similar assaults on art works by other climate militants like the UK-based Just Stop Oil which hurled tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.



Letzte Generation members threw mashed potatoes at a Monet landscape at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, and a Belgian demonstrator attempted to glue his head to Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at the Mauritshuis in the Hague.

This latest action to raise awareness on the climate fight involved four members of Ultima Generazione.



As in the other attacks, The Sower was not damaged because it is behind glass.

Climate activists stick their hands to the wall beneath Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘The Sower’ in Palazzo Bonaparte, Rome, Italy, 04 November 2022. Climate activists protested by throwing a vegetable soup on the work ‘The Sower’ by Van Gogh’s. According to organizers of exhibition, the painting was not damaged as it was protected by a glass. EPA-EFE/ANSA

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first