Climate change can be overcome with collective effort – PM / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 2 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Climate change can be overcome with collective effort – PM

PM Robert Abela said that the world will pay a significant price if the needed changes are not carried out. At the same time, climate change can be beaten if world leaders act together. Speaking on the national broadcaster following the first day of meetings at the COP26 Summit, Abela said that the present realities also bring the possibility of new opportunities. When you see the large number of leaders, you realize how everyone is understanding the importance of overcoming this problem,” the PM added. Abela is expected to address the Conference this afternoon.

Parliament has become toothless- Bernard Grech

Parliament has become toothless Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Monday, noting how Ministers are no longer accountable to anyone. In a speech marking the 100th year of the Maltese Parliament, Grech noted how government’s backbench comprises MPs who are chairpersons of public entities or consultants on salaries higher than their colleagues who hold cabinet positions and who they are meant to scrutinise.

“This chamber should respect itself and ensure that the people’s right to request accountability is upheld,” he said.

Among the omissions of parliament, Grech listed the fact that former PM Joseph Muscat was never held accountable, as was the case for representatives of the police, the financial services watchdog and other players to be brought before parliament to explain what led to Malta being put on a so-called FATF grey list of untrustworthy jurisdictions. Grech also reiterated his call from the opposition to be given more resources to be able to carry out research and better meet its role as an alternative government. (Times of Malta / Independent)

Covid Update

Six new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the health authorities on the last day of October. Nine people have made a recovery, lowering active cases to 215. The authorities said ten people are currently hospitalised, with four of them in ITU.