EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca Cola Co, the European Commission said.

“We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca Cola,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

“The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot comment on or predict its timing or outcome,” she said, declining to provide further details.

Coca Cola said it received a formal request for information on Thursday.

“While we will co-operate fully with the Commission, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further while the process is on-going. We abide by European competition law, as well as all other applicable laws and regulation,” a Coca Cola spokesman said.

Lobbying group EuroCommerce, whose members include Carrefour, Ikea, Metro and Tesco, said the sales practices of some large multinational brands were a concern to retailers and wholesalers.

“We have for many years pointed to the problems our sector faces with the makers of ‘must-have’ products using their market power to impose unilateral conditions and limit competition to their advantage,” EuroCommerce Director-General Christian Verschueren said in a statement.

German media Lebensmittelzeitung was the first to report about the EU investigation.