Coffee maker Lavazza secures 600 mln euro sustainability loan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, March 2 (Reuters) – Italian coffee maker Lavazza has secured a 600 million euro ($637 million) loan agreement with a pool of banks linked to sustainability goals, the lenders said on Thursday.

The financing is made up of a term loan credit line and of a revolving credit line, both with a five-year maturity.

The Italian arm of France’s BNP Paribas , Banco BPM , Intesa Sanpaolo , Mediobanca and Rabobank financed the deal, acting as lead arrangers, with Intesa also playing the role of agent and sustainability coordinator.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

