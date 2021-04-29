Coldplay to release Higher Power on May 7

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coldplay will release their new single, ‘Higher Power’, on May 7, after fans managed to decipher the the letter-like symbols posted on cryptic billboards around the world

The British band – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion – have teamed up with producer Max Martin for the upcoming track, which will be available from next week.

Confirming the news in a tweet, Coldplay said: “Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May.

“Love c, g, w & j

“https://coldplay.lnk.to/higherpower (sic)”

The announcement confirms fan rumours that have circulated since last week, when cryptic billboards around the world pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm.

Fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date, which have now been confirmed by the band.

‘Higher Power’ is available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming platforms now.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Coldplay’s new album is imminent, after Chris Martin and co trademarked the phrase ‘Music Of The Spheres’ and officially applied to use the name on music, merchandise, and more in the US.

A source said: “Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot.”

‘Music Of The Spheres’ was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of Coldplay’s 2019 album ‘Everyday Life’, along with “Coldplay, coming soon” in small print.

BangShowbiz via reuters

