Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025

Coldplay will stop recording music as a band in 2025, frontman Chris Martin has revealed.

Martin made the announcement on Radio 2 on Wednesday, in a clip trailing ahead to his Christmas Show with Jo Whiley on the same channel on Thursday evening.

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour,” he said.

“And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Whiley told fellow DJ Zoe Ball on her breakfast show that while Martin is “disarmingly honest” in interviews, she is also “never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious”.

However on this occasion, his latest comments are consistent with what he said around the release of his band’s ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one earlier this year.

Photo – Chris Martin, lead singer of British rock band Coldplay, performs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. EPA/DAN PELED

