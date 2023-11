Colombia’s ELN say release of Luis Diaz’s father delayed by military activity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The release of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz’s father by Colombian rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) will be delayed while military operations continue in the region, the group said.

Diaz’s mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Diaz were taken by armed men as they were driving in La Guajira province on Oct. 28. Marulanda was freed within hours.The reason why they were snatched is not immediately clear, but security sources say the ELN, Colombia’s most radical leftist guerrilla group, has long funded its operations with kidnapping, as well as extortion and drug trafficking.Although the ELN has said the soccer player’s father would be freed “as soon as possible”, the presence of Colombia’s security forces in the region have hampered his release, the group said in a statement late on Sunday.”The area is still militarized, there are flyovers, deployment of troops, megaphone broadcasts, offers of rewards and an intense combing operation,” the statement said, adding that these conditions have not permitted the release of Luis Manuel Diaz.”If operations continue in the area, the release will be delayed and risks will increase,” the statement said.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group