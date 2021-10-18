Photo German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and his wife Elke Buedenbender stand in front of wreaths during a commemoration ceremony at the ‘Gleis 17’ (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. The ceremony was held at the notorious ‘Gleis 17’ to commemorate the thousands of Jews who were deported from here from October 1941 on by the Nazis to the concentration and death camps 80 years ago. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Commemorating 80 years after the beginning of the Holocaust deportations
