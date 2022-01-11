Commission launches the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This year, for the first time the European sets out to reward towns, cities and regions for their work in promoting inclusion and helping to fight discrimination with the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award. The award, which is part of the Commission’s Union of Equality framework and was launched in the Commission’s Anti-racism Action Plan, aims to recognize local authorities’ innovative activities enhancing the situation and experience of specific groups exposed to discrimination, aims to recognize local authorities’ innovative activities enhancing the situation and experience of specific groups exposed to discrimination. Applications can focus on specific educational or cultural projects, improvement of the overall infrastructure and other initiatives fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for all their citizens. In addition, this year a special award for promoting Roma inclusion will be given.

Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality said: “Cities and local communities contribute to fostering a sense of belonging and the sharing of common values. Diversity is also a source of richness and innovation. With the Inclusion and Diversity Awards, outstanding work implemented by communities and cities will be recognised and highlighted as an inspiration for others.” The award is open to all local authorities, including towns, cities and regions of the EU Member States.