Confirmed Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is 126

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that the number of confirmed Israeli hostages being held in Gaza is 126.

Hamas has previously claimed that 13 hostages have been killed within Gaza by Israeli airstrikes. It said there were foreigners among those who died, without specifying their nationalities.

Reuters reports the Israeli military also said that at least 279 of its soldiers have been killed since 7 October, when Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel. The total number of Israeli casualties has been given as more than 1,300 killed.

Gaza’s health ministry has said that more than 2,300 people have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack, with doctors warning that thousands more could die as medical facilities in the territory run out of fuel and supplies.

A person holds a sign with pictures of hostages during a protest calling on the Israeli government to help rescue the hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group