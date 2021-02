Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Malian man, currently residing in Żabbar lost his life after falling from a height of six storeys in Marsascala.

The accident took place today at 08.15 hrs, when the Police were informed that their assistance was needed at a construction site in Triq is-Silla.

On duty Magistrate Dr Doreen Clarke LL.D was informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.

.

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...