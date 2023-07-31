Consumption of meat, eggs banned in Palermo due to dioxin alert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An alert over dioxin from a recent waste dump fire in Palermo on Sunday spurred an ordinance from the Sicilian capital’s council banning citizens from eating eggs and meat for the next 15 days.

The mayor’s ordinance says people in the area of the fire must wash fruit well and eat it without the peel, not eat meat, dairy products and eggs, and avoid animal feed and fodder. It also orders special cleaning of roads and public and private open spaces.

The ordinance signed by first citizen Roberto Lagalla. It covers the 4 km area where regional environmental agency ARPA found the presence of dioxin produced by the fire in the Bellolampo landfill between 24 and 25 July.

Sicily has ensured a spate of wildfires lately which have led to the temporary closure of Catania and Palermo airports and killed at least three people.

PHOTO: Flames rise as a wildfire burns on the hills surrounding the Monte Grifone area and the town of Ciaculli, near Palermo, Italy. The Palermo Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic in the morning of 25 July after wildfires in the hills around the Sicilian city reached the airport perimeter. EPA-EFE/STR

Via ANSA

