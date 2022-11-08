COP 27: UK’s Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.

“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Sunak told a gathering at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster.”

Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly announced investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said the increase would include a 100 million euro donation to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation.

“This money needs to go to those hit hardest by climate change”, he said.

via Reuters

