Cornwall hit by 2.7-magnitude earthquake

Parts of Cornwall were shaken on Sunday by a mild earthquake, with people saying it felt like an explosion or avalanche.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.7-magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 13km and shook the Mount’s Bay area at 12.50am on Sunday.

SEISMIC ALERT: MOUNT'S BAY, CORNWALL 19 NOVEMBER 2023 00:50 UTC 2.7 ML



The following preliminary information is available for this earthquake:



LAT/LONG : 49.972° North / 5.315° West

GRID REF : 162.3.4 kmE / 13.3 kmN

DEPTH : 13 km

MAGNITUDE : 2.7 ML

INTENSITY : 3 EMS pic.twitter.com/QRbUrEYBOj — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) November 19, 2023

It said it had received reports from residents in Helston, Penzance and Camborne, as well as several other towns and villages nearby.

The reports were mainly from within around 30km of the epicentre of the quake, the BGS said.

“Reports described, ‘a low deep rumble’, ‘a moderate rumbling sound’, ‘whole house vibrated’ and ‘a bang and judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house’,” it added.

The the UK experiences around 200 to 300 earthquakes a year, though only around 30 are felt.

