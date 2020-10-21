Coronavirus cases in Spain close to 1 million

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spain is nearing a total of a million coronavirus infections over the course of the pandemic so far, with 988,322 currently registered on the Johns Hopkins coronavirus database, which would make it the first European country and sixth country overall to to do so.

More than 34,000 people have died.

The Spanish Health Ministry reported Tuesday that authorities have recorded nearly 14,000 new cases, taking the total to 988,322.

At the current rate of infection, Spain is likely to exceed 1 million on Wednesday.



Health experts say the true number of infections is probably much higher. That’s because insufficient testing, asymptomatic cases and other issues mean official counts fail to capture the real scale of the outbreak.

People walk past some of the 53,000 Spanish flags placed by the National Association of Victims of Coronavirus (ANVAC) at a park in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid to tackle a new wave of coronavirus contagion, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

“We have very tough weeks ahead, winter is coming,” Illa told reporters. “The second wave is no longer a threat, it is a reality in all of Europe.”

Imposing a curfew in Madrid – one of Europe’s hotspots of the pandemic – and possibly beyond would require invoking a state of emergency, Illa said. Any such measure lasting more than two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties, he added.

via Johns Hopkins coronavirus database/Reuters

