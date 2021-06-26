Coronavirus lambda variant spreads across Latin America

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 17, the lambda, or C.37, variant of the coronavirus has already been detected in 29 nations — seven of them in Latin America.

In Peru, where it was identified in August, the lambda variant now accounts for 82% of new infections, and it is also being found in one in three confirmed cases in Chile. It is also spreading rapidly in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351) delta(B.1.617.2) and gamma (P.1) are categorized as “variants of concern” by the WHO. The classification indicates that they are more transmissible and more difficult to treat and can lead to more serious illness.

Many scientists believe that the coronavirus pandemic won’t be over until at least 80% of the world’s population has been vaccinated. Variants like lambda could continue to emerge until that is achieved.

Photo: A woman wearing a mask walks next to a mural painting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

