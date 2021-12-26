Coronavirus numbers keep falling in Belgium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium continues to decline according to the latest figures released by the national health institute, Sciensano.

Between 15 and 21 December, an average of 7,011 new infections were confirmed per day, a decrease of 36% compared to the previous week.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals now totals 2,053, a 28% drop compared to a week earlier. In total, 650 patients are currently admitted to intensive care, which is 15% fewer than last week.

The number of deaths also continues to decrease, as an average of 36 people died as a result of Covid-19 every day between 15 and 21 December, a 19% drop compared to the week before. In total, 28,146 Covid-deaths have been registered in Belgium so far.

Since the pandemic started, over 2 million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Belgium.

Photo – People wearing masks are seen at Charleroi international airport, Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

