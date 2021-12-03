Council of Europe notifies Turkey of planned action over Kavala

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANKARA, Dec 3 (Reuters) – The Council of Europe said on Friday it ruled to notify Turkey of its intention to launch “infringement proceedings” against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling.

The Council asked Ankara to submit its view on the case by Jan 19, 2022, the statement said.

Last week a Turkish court ruled to keep Kavala in prison, extending his four-year detention without conviction in a trial which has added to strains in Ankara’s troubled relations with its Western allies.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)