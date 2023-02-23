Court decision on Steward will not impact employees – Fearne / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court decision on Steward will not impact employees – Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne has insisted Steward hospital employees will not be affected by the court’s judgment on the concession agreement expected to be given on Friday. Referring to St Luke’s, Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals, which are run by Steward Healthcare, Fearne said that whatever happens, the “stellar service” offered by the hospitals will not be disturbed, and employees’ jobs will not be affected” Fearne said in parliament on Wednesday during question time. (Maltatoday)

Diver acquitted of charges related to buddy’s death

58-year-old Arthur Castillo has been acquitted of all guilt after having been found guilty in November of causing the death of Christine Gauci. Gauci, aged 35, had died when she was diving in Mġarr ix-Xini, Gozo. The first Court had held Castillo responsible as the accused had assumed the victim could continue with her dive despite difficulties she encountered as soon as she dived in with the accused. However, the Court of Appeal, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presiding, declared the accused had neither been negligent in his actions or responsible for her. On these grounds, the Court acquitted him of all charges. (TVM)

Adrian Delia asks whether driving age should be raised

Shadow Transport Minister Adrian Delia asked whether young people should be given incentives not to start driving immediately they turn 18. He also questioned whether the time had come for the authorities to raise the minimum driving age to 21 and to start charging for on-street parking. During a Times of Malta conference on Reliable Public Transport, Minister Aaron Farrugia insisted that government was not planning to financially disincentivise car use. (Times of Malta)

