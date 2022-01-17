MPs to debate Covid election voting / Malta News Briefing – Monday 17 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0845

MPs to debate Covid election voting

Parliament is expected to debate today new reglations which seek to regulate Malta’s first elections in times of Covid. MPs this afternoon will discuss a bill seeking to “regulate voting for persons suffering from a notifiable disease or in mandatory quarantine”. Separate voting days for people in mandatory quarantine are being considered, as well as protocols for managed mass meetings.

Shanghai received €2m consultancy fees – Times of Malta

The Times of Malta revealed this morning that Enemalta paid Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) an annual €2 million “consultancy fee”, failing to specify what it received in exchange for the payments. A spokesperson for Enemalta said the December 2014 share purchase agreement included a five-year period in which SEP provided “support” to Enemalta in its operations, against a “management fee”.

Morning Briefing

Court delays decision on new Covid-19 rules

The Court refused to accept a request by a number of businesses to block new COVID-19 regulations that come into force as from today. Magistrate MMiriam Hayman will hear the case on the 28th. Businesses are contesting the new rules, which require a vaccine certificate to enter the venue but also frontline staff, those dealing with clients, to be fully vaccinated. [Times of Malta]

MHRA says redundant Air Malta staff should join private sector

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has joined calls insisting that Air Malta employees being made redundant are transferred to the public sector rather than bloating the public sector. The association said it will support government during Air Malta’s restructuring process, which will see the airline operate a strategy based on commercial lines. “The announced restructuring plan for Air Malta is a must and is set to be in the right direction,” MHA President Tony Zahra stated. “Lessons must be learnt, and past mistakes must not be repeated for the sake of the employees, the tourism sector, and the wider economy as a whole. It is imperative that Air Malta is saved.” [Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update

There were 301 new Covid-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours. The signficant reduction in the number of new cases confirms the downward trend registered over the past 7 days. Another man and woman passed-away while having the virus. The 505th and 506th victims are a 77-year-old woman and 75-year old man.