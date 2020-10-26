Covid-19 2nd Wave – The Dramatic Scenario inside Europe’s Hospitals in Pictures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Europe the picture is unrelentingly grim as a string of countries reported record increases, led by France, which posted more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time on Sunday, while the continent passed the threshold of 250,000 deaths.

The vast region, comprising 46 countries at WHO, accounted for 46% of global cases and nearly one third of deaths.

The following images by EPA photographers in Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, France and Czech Republic depict the situation.

epa08767945 A trauma helicopter departs from Flevo Hospital in Almere, The Netherlands, with the first corona patient in the second wave who is brought to Munster, Germany, October 23, 2020. German hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch corona patients now that the number of hospital admissions continues to rise. EPA-EFE/Olaf Kraak























































