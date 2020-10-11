Covid-19 decimates Irish team ahead of Nations League match

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five Republic of Ireland players will miss this afternoon’s Nations League clash with Wales after one squad member tested positive for Covid-19.

It has also emerged that the positive Covid-19 test returned by an unnamed FAI staff member prior to Thursday’s Euro 2020 semi-final play-off against Slovakia may have been a false positive.

That incident ruled strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah out of the game, which Ireland lost after a penalty shootout.

The two players had moved seats on the aircraft bringing the Ireland squad to Slovakia and were deemed to be in close contact with the staff member who then returned a positive Covid-19 result.

However, following further testing in Dublin ahead of the Nations League encounter today and the game in Finland on Wednesday, a squad player has tested positive following two tests.

As a result of this, four other squad members deemed to be close contacts under HSE guidelines will miss this afternoon’s game.

RTE

