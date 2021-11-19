Covid-19: Malta no longer on green list / Malta News Briefing – Friday 19 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19: Malta no longer on green list

Malta has been dropped down to the EU’s orange list after its COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 113.5 in the latest weekly update issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Malta was the last Member State in the EU to be entirely in the green list, which as of now comprises only of Sardinia. This classification is used by the EU to provide travellers with information about their destination’s risk level as well as to inform EU member states’ travel restrictions. (The Times of Malta)

State denies allegations of breaching migrants rights: The Prime Minister, Home Affairs Minister and the State Advocate all denied allegations that migrants’ rights were breached when they were held on tourist boats out at sea for weeks in 2020. Migrants are claiming that they were never officially informed about the reasons why they were placed on the boats or about the Maltese government’s plans with regard to their situation. “At no stage were they informed about their right to ask for asylum in Malta, they were not given Detention Orders and nobody spoke to them about the right for redress against their detention.” Lawyers representing the State said that the case dates back to the beginning of 2020 when Malta’s ports were closed and there was a public health emergency. They said that the accommodation of the applicants outside of Malta’s territory was intended to help avoid the spread of Covid-19. They also denied that the applicants were not informed of their rights or able to challenge the legitimacy of the temporary accommodation. They said that the inhumane and degrading treatment allegation was unfounded. (The Malta Independent)

Gozo gets reverse osmosis plant: Gozo has the first reverse osmosis plant that will be improving access, supply and water quality for Gozitan residents, with Government saying that this will ensure autonomy for the island and will even be able to supply water to Malta. The plant will have the capacity to produce 9,000 cubic metres of water per day and will operate automatically and be remotely controlled. The Reverse osmosis is equipped with modern pumps that are efficient in their use of energy. The plant was inaugurated 40 years after the first one was opened in Malta with an injection of 11 million euro, part of which EU-financed. (TVM).

Covid-19 Update: 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday and 32 virus patients recovered. 15 people are hospitalised, including 3 in intensive care, the health authorities said.