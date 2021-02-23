Covid-19: Malta only EU nation to have vaccinated more than 10% of population

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta continues to lead the way in the European Union in the vaccination process against Covid-19 with statistics published by Our World in Data showing that the island is the only country in double digits, having vaccinated in excess of 14% of its population.

Denmark, the country with the second best rate, reaches 8.38%, while Poland and Romania are the only two other nations to have vaccinated more than 7% of their respective populations.

According to latest data publish by the Maltese Ministry of Health, 64,419 doses of vaccine have now been administered. So far, Malta is providing BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna jabs, and from earlier this month, AstraZeneca doses were also given, though only for those aged between 18 and 55.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne attributed such result to ordering two million doses and a dense network of community health centres dispensing doses as quickly as they arrived.

The EU has set a target to vaccinate at least 80% of people over 80 years old as well as health and social care professionals by March 2021 and 70% of the entire adult population by summer 2021.

