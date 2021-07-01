Covid-19 tests will no longer be free for tourists in France starting July 7

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign tourists visiting France will have to pay for Covid-19 tests starting July 7, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in an interview.

Attal said the new measure was about “reciprocity” since French tourists are required to pay for their tests abroad.

“We have decided foreign tourists should pay for those tests, €49 for PCR tests and €29 for antigen tests,” Attal told Les Echos newspaper, adding: “This is about reciprocity, as French people travelling abroad have to pay for those tests in most countries.”

Foreign tourists arriving from “red list” countries need to present a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 48 hours before their departure for France and they are tested again upon arrival in France. Red list countries include Afghanistan, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Uruguay. On June 25, Namibia, Russia and the Seychelles were added to the list.

Vaccinated visitors from these countries must pledge to self-isolate for seven days, and unvaccinated visitors are also subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Visitors from other countries do not need to undergo a Covid-19 test in France unless they fall ill.

Foreign nationals leaving France may also be required by their destination country to take a PCR test before arriving.

Photo: epa08422048 Personnel clean the plexiglass protection on the check-in desk for Air France in Terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle international airport in Roissy near Paris, France EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

