COVID-19 vaccinations in EU to start from Dec. 27, Commission chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.
“On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. She had previously called for a coordinated start to inoculations on the same day in all 27 EU countries.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said an expert panel will convene on Monday to evaluate the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
Deliveries will start on Dec. 26 from vaccine production sites in Belgium and Germany but the Commission said it would be up to each of the EU’s 27 states to organise and coordinate their own vaccination programmes.
17th December 2020
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly.
Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested po...
17th December 2020
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.
Putin ...
17th December 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday, sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU leaders and senior officials who met him in recent days.
"The President of the Republic has been dia...
17th December 2020
17th December 2020
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had yet to be inoculated with a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 but would do so when possible.
The Russian leader has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel co...
17th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union will take up its option to buy up to 100 million more doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after turning down an opportunity in July for a much bigger deal, according to EU officials and an ...
17th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will work flat out for a Brexit trade deal and the two sides are in "tunnel" negotiations but if a deal with the European Union is not possible then the country will be prepared, interior minister Priti ...
17th December 2020
BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.
"In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The...
17th December 2020
The Times of Malta dedicates its editorial to elderly persons, following up on a report which shows that the proportion of pensioners living in poverty in Malta, has increased year on year, reaching 20 per cent of the over 65s in 2019. This proporti...
17th December 2020
GENEVA/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, a member and diplom...
