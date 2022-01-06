COVID cases among Italian children almost doubles in a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cases of COVID-19 in children and teenagers below the age of 18 in Italy almost doubled in the week between December 28 and January 3, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday.



The rise was 86%, said the federation of health and hospital facilities.



The number of youngsters hospitalised also almost doubled from 66 to 123, it said.

Intensive care cases among the under 18s tripled from two to six.



Some 62% of the young patients are aged 0-4 and therefore not at an age where they are eligible for the COVID jab.



The data came from 21 hospital facilities and four children’s hospitals.

Photo – A doctor of the Casal Palocco Clinical institute checks the x-ray of the lungs of a hospitalized boy with COVID19 in, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Valeri

Via ANSA