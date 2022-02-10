COVID infections, deaths on the rise in Middle East

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Middle Eastern countries have seen a rise in coronavirus infections in the last six weeks because of low vaccination rates, officials at the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said.

Reported COVID-19 cases rose to a daily average of 110,000 in the past six weeks, while average daily deaths rose to 345 in the last three weeks, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said.

More than 35% of the region’s population is fully vaccinated. But one quarter of the countries have not yet reached 10% vaccination coverage, said Rana Hajjeh, director of programme management.

The WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region comprises the Middle East, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Djibouti and Afghanistan, among others.

Photo – A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a mural depicting Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah in Cairo, Egyp. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM