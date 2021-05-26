In Germany, the rate of infections continues to fall, reaching a seven-month low. The country’s disease control agency today reported 46.8 new infections per 100,000 people within the space of seven days, the incidence rate dropping below 50 for the first time since October.
Overall, Germany only recorded 2,626 new infections on Tuesday, though a lag in reporting due to a bank holiday could also be a factor behind the latest drop in numbers.
Leading coronavirus expert Christian Drosten has attributed the drop in numbers largely to lockdown measures in the spring and the progress of the vaccination campaign, arguing it was easy to overestimate the impact of the summery temperatures. “Once cannot assume that the temperatures will take care of this thing”, Drosten told broadcaster NDR.
Photo: A view shows Corona test advertisement poster in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER