Cowboys retain title of NFL’s most valuable team – Forbes

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a 17th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes.

The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs five times in the last 13 seasons, are worth a record $9 billion, up 13% from last year, Forbes said.

The New England Patriots ($7 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.9 billion), New York Giants ($6.8 billion) and Chicago Bears ($6.3 billion) rounded out the top five.

According to Forbes, the average value of the NFL’s 32 teams rose 14% from last year to $5.1 billion due to more television money and the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ($4.3 billion) were 23rd on the Forbes list while the Cincinnati Bengals ($3.5 billion) were the lowest-valued team.

