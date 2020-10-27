UPDATED – Marsa Fire under control / Earlier: CPD advises residents in the South to keep windows shut as toxic fumes engulf area

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Updated 0956

The Department of Information said that the fire which engulfed the Wasteserv building in Marsa was now under control.

The Civil Protection Department has issued an urgent notice advising residents in the localities of Paola, Fgura, Tarxien and Santa Luċija to keep their windows shut after flames engulfed the area, following a fire which brokeout at Wasteserv, in Marsa.

The Department described the fumes as toxic and said that its workers were fighting the flames while evacuating residents from nearby residences. The public has been asked to cooperate in this difficult situation.

The fire broke out next to the Marsa incinerator.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

