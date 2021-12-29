Credit card firm fined, forced to cease operations / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 29 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Credit card firm fined, forced to cease operations

The MFSA has fined a credit card company €142,000 and ordered it to stop the processing of payments and any prefunding of charge cards. The MFSA said Insignia Cards breached various financial and banking institutions rules, namely, failuring to keep proper record keeping arrangements; to properly safeguard clients’ funds; aliging internal documentation with statutory obligations; notifying the MFSA of the outsourcing of operational functions. The firm had already been fined €373,000 by the FIAU for failures relating to money-lauderning reporting obligations. (Maltatoday)

Dr Calvagna in critical condition

Philantropist and cancer specialist Victor Calvagna, one of the founders of Puttinu Cares, is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Qawra late on Tuesday near the aquarium. Puttinu Cares said Calvagna was in a critical condition. (Times of Malta)

Two of three persons show no Covid symptoms

A new local study found that two out of every three persons in the country infected by Covid did not show ay symptoms. The‘CovPlex’ study analysis was a result of thousands of blood samples taken in recent months. In a comment on the national broadcaster, Professor Christian Scerri explained that the studies were carried out during the period when variant Delta and Alpha were common and therefore the cases of Omicron infections may be even greater in cases of persons who have contracted Omicron but are not aware of it. (TVM.com.mt)

Covid-19 Update

A record 1298 Covid-19 Cases were reported on Tuesday according to the latest date released from the Ministry of Health. There were 82 cases which recovered.