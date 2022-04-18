Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby son

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the tragic death of his baby son after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and twin girl.

On Instagram, the couple said “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time”.