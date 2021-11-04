Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia hit highest number of daily COVID-19 infections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatia reported on Thursday 6,310 infections of COVID-19 which is the highest daily number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the national health authorities said.

At the moment there are 25,628 active COVID-19 cases in a country of around 4 million people, while 1,680 patients require hospital treatment.

In Croatia a bit over 50% of population is fully vaccinated and experts largely blame such a low vaccination rate for the increase in infections in recent weeks.

In neighbouring Slovenia, the authorities also reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, with 4,511 infections. Also in Slovenia just slightly over 50% of its 2 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.

Slovakia reported 6,713 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, the highest daily tally since the pandemic hit last year, data from Health Ministry showed.

The country of 5.5 million has 1,890 patients hospitalised, including 327 in serious condition.

The ministry said that 79% of the hospitalised people were not vaccinated.

