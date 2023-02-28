Crowd demands return of state hospitals / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Crowd demands return of state hospitals, PM refutes responsibility

A large crowd gathered at Freedom Square on Monday evening to demand the return of three state hospitals, following the annulment of the Vitals-Steward hospitals deal. The protest was called by the Nationalist Party after a Court struck down the concession describing it as fraudulent. Meanwhile, the Opposition demanded an urgent debate in Parliament. During a heated exchange, PM Robet Abela refused to say who will shoulder responsibility over the fiasco, simply stating that his priority was “continue taking the best decisions in the national interest.” Abela also denied being consuled on the concession. (Times of Malta)

Abela gave money to Steward despite knowing deal was corrupt – Grech

Prime Minister Robert Abela continued to give money to Steward Health Care despite knowing that the deal which saw three public hospitals sold to them was corrupt, PN leader Bernard Grech said in Parliament on Monday. Health Minister Chris Fearne told Parliament on Monday that had the government followed the PN’s advice of kicking Steward Health Care out of the hospitals concession immediately, then the country would have had to fork out €100 million. He added that he had already asked for the VGH agreement to be investigated in the past, noting that the National Audit Office had carried out its own investigation into it. (The Malta Independent)

Karl Cini claims fundamental rights broken by Speaker

Nexia BT partner Karl Cini has filed a constitutional case, claiming his fundamental rights had been breached by a ruling by the Speaker of Parliament Anglu Farrugia, who had found a prima facie breach of privilege after Cini refused to testify before the Public Accounts Committee. Cini had been summoned to testify before the PAC about the Auditor General’s investigation into the tenders awarded to ElectroGas Ltd for the construction and operation of a power station and an LNG terminal. (Maltatoday)

