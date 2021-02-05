Cuba declares curfew in Havana as COVID-19 surges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A curfew will go into effect for the Cuban capital of Havana on Friday evening, as the Caribbean island struggles with its worst coronavirus surge since the beginning of the pandemic.

State-run media reported that from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. only authorized vehicles and personnel would be allowed outdoors in the city, which has 2.2 million residents.

Cuba managed to contain the virus last year, boasting case rates that were well below average, but it has experienced a surge since the country’s airports began reopening in November. More than 15,000 cases were reported in January, nearly 50% of them in Havana and around five times the monthly figures last year.

The government said a majority of the cases were linked to travelers breaking quarantine, mainly Cubans living abroad. Authorities shuttered schools and dining in Havana and other parts of the country last month and imposed restrictions on flights and travelers to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Cuba has seen an average of about 900 daily COVID-19 cases in February, similar to the international average. A total of 225 people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic.

via Reuters

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. Tokyo governor says Olympics facing ‘major issue’ after Mori’s sexist remarks Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks, with criticism of his comments showing no sign of abating. Yoshiro Mori, 83, set off a firest...

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives Times of Malta says it should not take an inordinately long time for court cases to be concluded. The Independent says that by insisting on taking the Carnival holidays, they missed a golden opportunity to show that teachers do not only care abou...

Unemployment increases by more than a thousand in a year – NSO At the end of 2020, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,765, increasing by 1,123 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019. This was revealed in data published by the NSO this morning. Data provided by Jobsplus for Decemb... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...