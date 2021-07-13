Cuban president claims unrests pushed by US as Biden backs protests

Reading Time: 1 minute

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday accused Cubans of stirring up trouble through a social media campaign that he said increased over the last few weeks, leading to mass anti-government protests across the country over the weekend. The president said the social media campaign “well-funded”, saying it focused on problems people on the island are facing as the consequences of U.S. “economic asphyxiation” or sanctions.

He made his remarks in reference to Sunday’s protests against food shortages and worsening economy amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in recent history.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for the Cuban people amid rare protests in the country over a lack of freedoms and a worsening economy, saying it’s “remarkable,” praising thousands of Cubans who took the streets amid the coronavirus crisis in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in recent memory.

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long long time, if quite frankly, ever,” Biden said. “The United States stands firmly with the people in Cuba, as they assert their universal rights and we call the government, the government of Cuba to refrain from violence or attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba.”

Biden also responded on his administration is also closely following the developments in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, added he dispatched “a high-level expert delegation to assess the situation and to determine where the United States can offer support”.

via Reuters