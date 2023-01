Reading Time: < 1 minute

40kgs of cocaine were intercepted by Customs Malta in a reefer container en-route from Puerto Rico to Cairo.

The cocaine was found in 40 packets each containing approximately 1kg of the narcotic, concealed in a compartment known as the reefer-area.

The reefer was transporting a shipment of medical products.

