Cyprus would like to function as regional firefighting response hub

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cyprus would like to function as a regional hub to coordinate responses of neighbouring countries to fires, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

In an interview with Politis following the devastating fire in the north during the week that destroyed thousands of acres of land, the president said phenomena such as fires, earthquakes and other disasters can and must be dealt with collectively and in cooperation with the European Union.

Cyprus was already cooperating in this respect with Greece, Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, he said.

“There is, of course, a problem. Turkey’s position on insisting on non-recognition of the Republic of Cyprus does not allow for stable coordination, even in cases where joint action is required within Cyprus,” he added.

Anastasiades said that it was now clear that climate change was exacerbating the problem of forest fires.

Read more via Cyprus Mail