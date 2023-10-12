Czech Republic, Denmark to supply tanks, fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) – The Czech Republic and Denmark will jointly supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine in the coming months, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

It said the supplies would be from Czech defence companies and financed from the Danish budget.

The joint plan was first announced last month.

The Czech ministry detailed on Thursday that the first shipment would include nearly 50 infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks, 2,500 hand guns, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns, 500 sniper rifles and equipment for electronic warfare and intelligence.

The supplies will include new and modernised equipment.

The ministry said last month the first shipment would include 15 modernised T-72EA main battle tanks.

Further shipments will include 500 heavy machine guns, 280 recoilless guns, 7,000 anti-tank weapons, 10,000 hand grenades, 60 mortars, and a large number of anti-drone systems.

The funding agreement is similar to a deal reached last year with the Netherlands and the United States. The ministry said last month about half of an expected 90 tanks under that agreement have already been delivered.

Stock photo courtesy Czech Army

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group