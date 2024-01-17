Daihatsu says no time frame available for resumption of factory operations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Daihatsu unit on Wednesday said it has no time frame available for when it can resume domestic factory operations after it halted all production last month over irregularities on safety test results for its vehicles.

A Daihatsu spokesperson also told reporters that Toyota has been helping review Daihatsu’s business restructuring.

Toyota said on Tuesday that it plan to announce in about a month steps to overhaul Daihatsu, its small-car specialist, after an investigation into misconduct at its unit related to rigged collision-safety tests found issues going back decades.

