Dalli defends gas pipeline, contests Electrogas compensation figures / Malta News Briefing – Friday 10 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fenech says his statement was given under cocaine influence

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are challenging the validity of statements he gave police investigators, claiming he was under the influence of cocaine at the time. The Times of Malta reports that this was one of the challenges put up by lawyers of the businessman who in November 2019, while being interrogated following his arrest, strongly denied involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, saying he “had no reason to do it”. “What did she ever write about me for me to do such things,” Fenech had asked, offering investigators information about state corruption in exchange for a presidential pardon. (Times of Malta)

Miriam Dalli defends gas pipeline, says quoted figures for compensation to Electrogas are incorrect

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has refused to to quantify the compensation payment to the Electrogas consortium that will be triggered by the gas pipeline project but defended plans to tap into EU funds for hydrogen-ready gas pipeline. However, Dall insisted that the quoted €100 million payment was incorrect. She said the payment will be “the fair value of the assets” at Delimara plant on the day. (Maltatoday)

Masks to be worn again: Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that masks have once again to be worn again in the outdoors. “Mask-wearing and booster vaccines are effective to contain COVID-19,” he said, adding that the measure is applicable even when walking alone outdoors, in pubic spaces, workplaces and businesses. People will not need to wear a mask when sitting in a restaurant”, Fearne said. (CDE News)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 81 new daily cases were reported today while 107 people recovered. 27 people are being treated in hospital, 4 of whom are in the ITU.