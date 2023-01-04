Danish bank workers celebrate first full year without robberies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cash has dwindled in recent years, the country’s finance workers’ union said.

The increasingly cashless society had led banks to reduce their cash services, the union said on Monday, leaving little potential loot for robbers.

“It’s nothing short of amazing. Because every time it happens, it’s an extreme strain on the employees involved,” said Steen Lund Olsen, the vice-president of the union, Finansforbundet.

“It’s something you can’t even begin to understand the emotional impact of if you haven’t experienced it yourself,” he added.

The union said there had been 221 bank robberies in 2000, a number that slowly decreased to less than 10 a year since 2017.

