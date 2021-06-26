Danish fairy tale continues as they beat Wales 4-0

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday. Denmark were a class ahead of Wales, in what was a perfect match from Denmark. The Danes took more and more control as the game unfolded.

Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.

He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg’s strike partner Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add to Denmark’s lead but Maehle sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Wales’ frustrations spilled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a wild tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite finally got the goal he had craved by netting at the death, though he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

The Danish defence performed well and did not give the Welsh much to work with.

They will travel to Baku to face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic.

Photo Players of Denmark celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Dejong / POOL